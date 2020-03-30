Concetta "Connie" Prestia Delconte, 94, of Clairton, formerly of Donora, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Reggio di Calabria, Italy, August 9, 1925, a daughter of the late Frank Prestia and Filomena Tarzia Prestia.

In addition to her parents, Connie's sister, Rose Prestia Fronzaglio, preceded her in death in 1999 and brothers Domenico and Vincenzo died at early ages. Connie was the youngest of her three siblings.

For 56 years, Connie was married to James G. "Jimmy/Jim" Delconte of Clairton, who preceded her in death January 9, 2006. She is survived by her three cherished children, son Vince (Bonnie) of Franklin Park; daughter Linda Delconte Kushner (Larry, deceased, February 27, 2019) of Washington; and son John (Susan) of Nashville (Franklin), Tenn. She was the proud "Gramma" of Domenic James Delconte, deceased, (September 24, 2002) and Maria (Delconte) Minerd (Mark) of Upper St. Clair, and "Nana" of Anthony Kushner of Washington, Michael Kushner of New York City, and Gianna and Jason Delconte of Nashville (Franklin). Connie also felt blessed to be the "Great Nana" of Sienna, Vivienne and Maela Minerd of Upper St. Clair. Several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews also survive. Connie's eldest nephew, Philip Maffeo (of Clairton), preceded her in death in March 2014.

In 1937, Connie, her mother and sister traveled from Italy to America. She was only 11 years old at the time, but vividly remembered the trepidation of the passengers aboard the ship and the turbulence of the ocean. She also recalled how unusually quiet everyone became as they approached the harbor. Then, they all broke out into cheers of jubilation when they first caught sight of the Statue of Liberty. Once docked, Connie's family entered the country through Ellis Island and then took a train to Pittsburgh. Her father had already been in America to work and prepare for his family's long-awaited arrival. This would be the first time that Connie would meet and see her father. A 1946 graduate of Donora High School, Connie thoroughly enjoyed browsing through her yearbook. In her later years, she found solace in having her yearbook by her side or on her lap. Following high school, she furthered her education by attending and graduating from Comptometer School in Pittsburgh. Comptometers were the first commercially successful key-driven mechanical calculators patented in the United States. She then worked in the accounting department at the Donora Division of U.S. Steel until the time of her marriage in 1949. Before moving to Clairton, with her husband, she also worked in the business department at Matway Chevrolet in Donora.

Connie will always be dearly remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. She was compassionate, caring, knowledgeable, skillful and well-known and respected for her selflessness, dropping whatever she was doing to help someone else in need. In addition, Connie was very artistic and a wonderful cook whose pleasure it was to share her delicious home-cooked meals with everyone that came into her home.

Connie always cherished being the doting mother of her three dear children, Vince, Linda and John, and that pure joy carried over to her six beloved grandchildren, Domenic, Maria, Anthony, Michael, Gianna and Jason. Then, when granddaughter Maria and her husband Mark welcomed three precious daughters, Connie was thrilled. She was so happy and proud to be "Great Nana" to Sienna, Vivienne and Maela. Her eldest great-granddaughter, Sienna Concetta, is her "Great Nana's" namesake. During the last several years of her life, Connie resided with her only daughter, Linda Delconte Kushner, who lovingly cared for her mother. The entire Delconte family is sincerely grateful to Linda for her unwavering devotion and profess that Linda embodies Connie's kindhearted and giving nature, "Like Mother, Like Daughter."

Funeral arrangements and Mass of Christian Burial for Concetta "Connie" Prestia Delconte will be private as will interment at Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery (Northside Catholic Cemetery) in Ross Township.