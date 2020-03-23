Connie Antonelli Fell, 92, of Morgantown, W.Va., and formerly of Bobtown, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Born April 21, 1927, in Denbo, Connie was the daughter of the late Nicola and Ellen Antonelli.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Fell Jr.; her son, Joseph N. Fell; and six brothers, Percy "Bud," Joseph "Red," Nick, Marion "Moe," Ernie and Willard Antonelli.

She is survived by her two daughters, Ellen Hale of Morgantown and Lori Fell of Pittsburgh; a son-in-law, Ralph Hale of Morgantown; and two grandchildren, Benjamin Fell and Shaylee Hale and husband Stephen McGaughey, all of Pittsburgh.

Connie was a 1945 graduate of Point Marion High School. After graduation, she moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked in the fingerprinting department of the FBI.

Upon moving back to Bobtown, Connie met her future husband, Joseph Fell, at the Bobtown Firemen's Carnival and they married in September 1950.

She was a faithful member of Bobtown United Methodist Church, where she was active in her Sunday school class as well as United Methodist Women.

She was a member and past Worthy Matron (1968-1969) of Order of the Eastern Star, Uniontown Chapter 263.

Connie enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and playing Scrabble. She was also an avid card player, playing 500 Bid with her monthly card club and playing Canasta and Rummy with her family.

The Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion, is handling arrangements. In keeping with the guidelines from the CDC and recommendations from federal and state authorities, services for Connie will be private and by invitation only.

The funeral home will be open for viewing and to pay respects and sign the guest register from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 23. However, the family will not be present for the visitation time.

It is suggested that messages of comfort and condolences be offered to the family at www.herod-rishel.com.

The family would like to thank the staff of Mapleshire Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Amedisys Hospice for the care they provided to Connie during her illness.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Bobtown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 172, Bobtown, PA 15315.

