Connie Mae Beck, 73, of Washington, died Sunday, September 8, 2019, in her home.

She was born February 12, 1946, in Washington, a daughter of the late Robert J. Weaver and Isabelle M. Weaver Petrocelle.

Mrs. Beck was a graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School and earned an associate's degree from the Bradford School.

She worked at Washington Hospital and retired from NovaCare.

Mrs. Beck enjoyed watching The Food Network and spending time with family and friends, and she especially enjoyed her many adventures with her best friend, Ruby Buttermore.

She was always an animal lover and loved her little Cocker Spaniel, Gracie.

Surviving are a daughter, Rene' Danielle Beck (Brad Miller) of Houston; a son, William R. Beck III of West Palm Beach, Fla.; three sisters, Judith Reese (James) of Indianapolis, Ind., Faye Weaver of Washington and Sandra Lea of Washington; nieces and nephews Paul (Crystal), Curtis (Dawn), Lisa, Amber (Brad), Hope (Ken), Sarah (Stephen), Kimberley (Joey), William (Missy), Kelley, Robert and Dina (John); and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

At the request of the deceased, all services are private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., Washington.