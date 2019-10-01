Connie S. Adams, 69, of Eighty Four, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. Born November 6, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Vern and Hilda Snow; beloved wife of the late David Adams; loving mother of Joan (Jeff) Neu and Pam (Brandon) Kamerer; dear sister of Richard (Sharon) Snow, Patti (Keith) Korintus and Audrey (Brett) Mercuri; cherished Nunnie of Brad (Kate) Neu and Alayna and Ashley Kamerer; dear great-grandmother to three great-grandkids. Connie is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Connie enjoyed going out to dinner with her high school friends and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, at Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 3, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the and the .

Please view and sign the family's guest book at pittsburghcremation.com.