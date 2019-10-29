Connie W. Bozovich, 82, of Washington, died Sunday, October 27, 2019, in Strabane Woods, Washington.

She was born September 21, 1937, in Claysville, a daughter of the late William H. and Mildred M. Newland Weirich.

Mrs. Bozovich was a 1955 graduate of Trinity High School and went on to study at Penn Commercial College.

She was employed as a reservationist for U.S. Airways, retiring in 1985.

On September 1, 1985, she married Stanley Bozovich, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Jeffrey Williams of San Francisco; a brother, Thomas W. (Karen) Weirich of Ocean City, N.J.; a sister, Billie Jane Morris of Washington; three grandchildren, Teri Lyn (Carl) Smitsky, Jeffrey C. (Maggie) Havelka and Maya Lee Pack; a great-granddaughter, Rylee Ann Romasco; a great-grandson, Kaid Havelka; and three stepdaughters, Cindy (Paul) Brophy, Connie L. Bozovich and Cathy (Joe) Durko.

Deceased are her first husband, Charles Williams, who died in 1984; a daughter, Stacy Ann Havelka; and a stepson, Gary Bozovich.

All services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Waynesburg University Institutional Advancement Office, 51 West College Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

Arrangements are entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc.

