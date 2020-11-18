Conrad Theodore Harlan "Ted" Gross, 85, of Washington passed away unexpectedly in his home on Monday, November 16, 2020 following a brief illness.

He was born December 22, 1934 in Ingomar, a son of the late Conrad T. and Elizabeth Wright Gross.

Mr. Gross was a graduate of Perry High School. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and was very proud of his service wearing his Korean War Veteran hat routinely. Following his service in the Navy, Mr. Gross was employed at Stanton Systems and McVehils for a number of years as a heating and air technician and later in life drove cab for G.G. and C. which was a job that he absolutely loved. Mr. Gross most recently was employed for Trinity School District in security.

He was a member of the Jefferson Ave. United Methodist Church and also enjoyed attending Davidson United Methodist Church. Mr. Gross served as the District Lay Leader and attended over fifty retreats at Jumonville with the district youth. He had a true passion with working with the youth of today. Mr. Gross enjoyed hunting, fishing and dancing. He was a member of the Washington Elks B.P.O.E. #776 in Washington. Mr. Gross was a proud, respected and very active member of Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons in Washington Pa. having been Entered, Passed and Raised to the Sublime degree of Master Mason in 1977. He served as Worshipful Master of the Lodge in 1981 and served two terms as Worthy Advisor. Mr. Gross maintained his participation in Lodge activities from Fund Raising, Interviewing potential Candidates for Freemasonry, was Chairman of Masonic Education and provided his self-proclaimed "Famous Fire-Cracker Chili" after meetings when asked. He visited many Lodges in his travels and always had an anecdote off those visitations to spread among his brethren. Mr. Gross loved the Masonic Fraternity, going so far as saying "I've had friends throughout life, through Church, but I have more friends and Brothers through Freemasonry than through anything in my life". He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.

On November 27, 1963 he married Sandra K. Rinehart who survives. Also left behind lovingly are Stacy Altazar and Jax whom brought him such joy; Cynthia K. Mandelson; two sisters, Connie and Justine and a sister-in-law,Linda Gross; several nieces and nephews whom he loved also survive.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Gross was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Levy and a brother, Frank D. Gross.

All funeral arrangements are private at this time and under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Ave., Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director. A Masonic funeral service will be held at a date and time to be announced in the future.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.

