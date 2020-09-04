Constance Lee Bowman Lawrence, 82, of Stringtown, Carmichaels, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

Connie was born April 27, 1937, in Masontown, a daughter of the late Albert and Anne Collins Bowman.

Also deceased are her husband, John "Little John" Lawrence; a brother, Bob Bowman; a sister, Edna Elias; and brother-in-law Jim Elias.

Surviving are her sons, John A. Lawrence (Sharon) of Pittsburgh and David A. Lawrence (Kim Ross) of Carmichaels; a grandson, Alex Lawrence; and a brother, Keith Bowman (Janet) of Carmichaels.

Connie dearly loved her grandson, Alex, her horses, and her little farm. She loved her husband, John to her last breath. She was a nonjudgmental person who kept her opinions to herself. But if she were pushed hard, she would speak her mind.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial service at 6 p.m. Monday, September 7, in the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, (724)966-5100.