Constance Marie Vaira Russell, 71, of Monongahela, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, after battling brain cancer for four months.

Connie graduated from Bentworth Area High School Class of 1966 and had continued to be a part of the planning committee for class reunions. She graduated from Washington Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a nurse in various capacities for more than 40 years.

Connie was the co-chair/event planner of the Monongahela/Ono San Pietro (Italy) Sister City celebration that lasted six days in Monongahela (2014). She then led a group of American families to Ono San Pietro in Italy for the reciprocal celebration (2017).

Connie loved working in her beautiful yard, dancing to a good oldies tune, and serving kindly every soul she met.

Connie was a vibrant woman involved in many organizations, including president of the Victory Hill Ladies Auxiliary, secretary and assistant treasurer of the Municipal Authority of Monongahela, member of the Red Hatters, Tai Chi and card club.

Connie was loved deeply by and leaves to cherish her legacy and memories two children, Jennifer Russell Satler (Bill) and Vincent Russell (Maria); six grandchildren, Noah, Katherine, Caroline, Vivian, Vito and Josephine; two siblings, James Reed Vaira (Luisa) and Debbie Emery (Rob); many nieces, nephews, cousins and relatives here and in Italy; and a world full of friends, including special friend, Charles Lipshay.

Besides her parents, James and Rose Vaira, Connie was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas J. Vaira (age 16, in 1974).

A Catholic Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 13, in St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, 624 Washington Avenue, Charleroi. Interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery to follow.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to Family Hospice at familyhospicepa.org or by check, payable to Family Hospice at 50 Moffett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15243.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Schrock-Hogan Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.

