Cora E. Soles, 81, of Ned, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, after a brief illness, in Washington Hospital, Washington.

Born March 28, 1938, in McGuffey Ridge, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late James and Mary McGowan Wyckoff.

Cora loved cattle farming and was always putting up hay. She looked forward to cooking and baking for the family at their Sunday dinners. Cora's door was always open and she welcomed everyone. She enjoyed watching Gunsmoke on television.

She is survived by one daughter, Donna D. Soles; three sons, Charles "Chub" (Katherine) Soles, Rex (Vicky) Soles and Robert "Bear" Soles; four grandchildren, Kevin Soles, Tracy (Johnny) Peters, Stacy (Cody) Wood and William Soles; three great-grandchildren, Kyler Peters, Ashlynn Peters and Hank Wood; two sisters, Ruth Ann Wise and Ila Marie Wyckoff; two brothers, Joseph Wyckoff and Johnny (Jeanie) Wyckoff; several nieces and nephews.

Sherry and Mike Cowden, who were like grandchildren to Cora, provided care and support to Cora.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Red" Soles, who passed away August 10, 1984; four brothers, James Wyckoff, Thomas Wyckoff, Harry Wyckoff and Charles Wyckoff; two twin sisters, Elizabeth Anthony and Minnie Yoss.

Friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, August 16, at Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC, 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone: 724-499-5181. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, in the funeral home, with Minister Sam Bartrug officiating. Burial will follow in Thomas Cemetery, New Freeport.

View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.