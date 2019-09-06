Corinne Lee O'Hare, 54, of Muse, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 5, 2019, in John J. Kane Regional Center, Pittsburgh.

She was born October 9, 1964, in Washington, a daughter of the late Donald E. and Elizabeth Bernardi O'Hare.

Corinne lived most of her life in Muse, where she had been a member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church. She enjoyed word games, bingo and Pittsburgh Steelers football.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her brother, Pastor Donald O'Hare and wife Joan of Muse; two sisters, Kathleen Nackoul and husband David of Canonsburg and Lisa Zofchak (the late Larry A.) of Muse; and nieces and nephews Katy and Scott Bowers, Kelly and Adam Dunn, Lauren and Brian Erney, Lindsey Zofchak, Derek and Sara Zofchak and David and Mike Nackoul.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are her brother, Patrick Joseph "PJ" O'Hare, who passed away September 7, 2014, and her infant daughter, Michelle Lee Kelley.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where departing prayers will be recited at 9:20 a.m. Monday, September 9. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, Muse, with the Rev. George T. DeVille as celebrant. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kane Foundation, 955 Rivermont Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15207.

