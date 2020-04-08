Corinne W. Tomlinson, 79, passed away peacefully, Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Corinne was born June 26, 1940, in Chicago, Ill., a daughter of Charles and Bess Wine. As a child she moved to Pittsburgh and lived in Dormont, where she met the love of her life and future husband, Jim. They both graduated Dormont High School in 1958. Corinne and Jim settled in Scott Township, where they happily raised their two sons, Mark and Matt. They moved to Peters Township, Washington County, in 1990, where she lived the remainder of her life.

Corinne worked for U.S. Steel Corporation before raising her family and later worked for Jefferson Pilot/Sky Insurance.

Corinne was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jim; and her brother ,Tim Wine.

She is survived by her son, Mark (Renee) Tomlinson; and granddaughter, Allie (Devin) Ulam; son, Matt (Stephanie) Tomlinson; and granddaughter, Grace. Both sons and their wives reside in Peters Township. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Diane Tomlinson, Sharon (Jim) King; as well as her niece, nephews, cousins and many loving, lifelong and dear friends.

Corinne cherished every moment of her 39 year marriage to Jim. She loved spending time with her sons and their wives, as well as with the rest of her extended family. She enjoyed vacationing with her family and trips to New York City. She was blessed with many longtime friends (Skook, Donna M., Kathy D. and Ronaele) and looked forward to going to the movies, having meals, and all the good times they spent together. She loved her dogs and they provided her wonderful companionship-even when driving her crazy. Above all, she loved nothing more than being with her grandchildren. She was an integral, important and welcome part of their lives. She was blessed to live so close and to be able to spend so much time with them. She treasured every moment they were together and they adored her.

Service and interment will be held privately at Beinhauer Funeral Home, Peters Township. Celebration of life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Corinne's name can be made to Senior Hearts Rescue and Renewal – www.seniorhearts.org or the .