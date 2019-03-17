Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Courtney Ann Junkins.

Courtney Ann Junkins, 22, of Washington, died Sunday, March 9, 2019 at the Washington Hospital.

She was born September 4, 1996 in Washington, the daughter of John Junkins Sr. of West Alexander and Ann Orum Grguric of Washington.

Courtney was a graduate of McGuffey High School and worked for Community Options as a counselor.

She enjoyed spending time with family, shopping and being a mother.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are a son, Jayden McCann of Washington; two brothers, John Junkins of Lone Pine and Cole Junkins of West Alexander; a niece, Mila Junkins; grandparents, Harold and Lorna Orum of Claysville and David and Karen Griffith of West Alexander.

At the request of the deceased, all services were private.

