Courtney Lynn Alderson, 30, of Washington, passed away following a lengthy illness Thursday, July 11, 2019, in UPMC Montefiore Hospital.

She was born March 1, 1989, in Washington, a daughter of Perry R. "Rocky" Alderson of Washington and Jonna Lynn Molinaro Alderson of Washington.

Courtney loved spending time with her kids and her family, and she treasured all of them.

She enjoyed hunting, fishing, music, spending time outdoors, reading her Bible and playing softball.

On February 18, 2016, she married Brian M. Szafranski, who survives.

Also surviving are two children, Karis Lynn Brownlee of Washington and Huey Javon Szafranski of Washington; a brother, Perry Rock "Bud" Alderson II of Washington; paternal grandparents Franklin R. "Archie" Alderson and Maybelle "Dolly" Crow Borsos Alderson of Washington; maternal grandparents John and Ethel Glendenning Molinaro of Washington; father-in-law Jerry (Charisse) Bowman of Canonsburg; mother-in-law Michelle Szafranski of Canonsburg; grandmother-in-law, who raised Brian, Diane Bowman of Houston; two uncles, Franklin R. (Adina) Alderson Jr. and David J. (Jamie) Alderson; three aunts, Sheila A. (Timothy) Moses, Leslie Dian Molinaro and Kelly Kristine Willard; and numerous cousins.

Deceased are a son, Michael Javon Szafranski; an uncle, Gregory Scott Molinaro; fraternal great-grandparents Thomas John and Margaret Simmons Alderson; Pearl Anna Crow, Peter Borsos and Lloyd Wheeler.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the time of services, Saturday, July 20, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with Pastors Craig and Wendy Bellis officiating.

