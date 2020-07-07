Courtney Marie Washington, 36, of Washington passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday. July 1, 2020.

Born June 18, 1984 in Washington the daughter of Tracy Washington and Joy Naylor.

She is survived by her three children Christian (14), Colton (12), and Chloee (11) Crawford; and two brothers, Brian Clark and Brandon Washington; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She enjoyed a special relationship with her Aunt Kitty Cortez.

Funeral arrangements are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of DeAngelo Funeral Home. A tribute wall is available at www.serenitycremationservices.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the funeral home to help offset final expenses.