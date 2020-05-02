Craig A. Ely, 54, of Greensboro, N.C., passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in his parents' home in Sycamore.He was born May 7, 1965, in Waynesburg, a son of Charles Richard and Carolyn Sue Headley Ely of Sycamore.Craig graduated from West Greene High School in 1983, where he was a member of the Future Farmers of America for all four years. He received an associate's degree in computers from a technical college in Pittsburgh after graduation. He grew up helping out on the family farm in his early years. Craig had been a project manager at Bank of America for 29 years. In addition, for the past 15 years he was also a bartender for Pepper Moon catering business in his spare time.Craig enjoyed life, family members and friends. He was always there to brighten the lives of others. Craig was committed to always offering support to those he loved. Craig really enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family. He loved his precious dachshunds, Lexus and Porsche. He had a generous soul and brought people together. He will he deeply missed, but his impact on others will carry on.In addition to his parents, he is survived by three siblings, Susan (Tom) Isiminger of Ruff Creek, Marna (Hazem) Eissa of Metairie, La., and Erik Ely of Cumberland, Md.Arrangements are private and entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC, 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, 724-499-5181.View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 2, 2020.