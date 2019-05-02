Crell V. Plants, 99, of Washington, formerly of West Middletown, passed away at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington.

He was born July 27, 1919, in East Finley Township, Washington County, a son of the late Otto Virgil and Bertha Lee King Plants.

Mr. Plants attended Washington High School and resided in the Washington and West Middletown areas all of his life. He served with the U.S. Navy during World War II and was employed at Isaly's Dairy in Washington for three years. Afterward, Mr. Plants worked for Weirton Steel Corporation for 32 years, until his retirement in 1980.

He was a Protestant.

On April 14, 1949, he married Mary Ann Liggett, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Crell V. Plants II of Georgia; a granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 3, in West Middletown Cemetery, with Pastor Gary Gibson officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Yoskovich Funeral Home, Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

