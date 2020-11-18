Crissie Bruce, 78, of McDonald, went home peacefully, Tuesday, November 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, in her home. She was born November 6, 1942, in McDonald, a daughter of Ernest and Lillian Cox Benard. Crissie was a member of Presbyterian Candor Church.

Surviving are her husband of 63 years, James M. Bruce Sr.; her children, James (Linda) Bruce Jr. of Oakdale, Wesley (Lisa) Bruce of Cecil, Teddy Ray Bruce of McDonald, Beverly (Mark) McGary of Burgettstown and Brian Bruce of McDonald; as well as grandchildren, Heather Jericho, Brandon McGary and Wesley Bruce Jr., and many others, and great-grandchildren, Piper, Caleb, Ava and Skylar. She is also survived by her siblings, Lillie George of Oakdale and Sue Turner of Carnegie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Ernest Benard, Walter Benard, Josephine McGinnis, Darlene Ervin, James Bernard and William Bernard.

Visitation will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. Thursday, November 19, in Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc. at 314 Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057, 724-926-2800.

To better ensure the safety of the family, the funeral home asks that you comply with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and please wear a mask while in the building, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently.