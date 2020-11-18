1/1
Crissie Bruce
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Crissie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Crissie Bruce, 78, of McDonald, went home peacefully, Tuesday, November 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, in her home. She was born November 6, 1942, in McDonald, a daughter of Ernest and Lillian Cox Benard. Crissie was a member of Presbyterian Candor Church.

Surviving are her husband of 63 years, James M. Bruce Sr.; her children, James (Linda) Bruce Jr. of Oakdale, Wesley (Lisa) Bruce of Cecil, Teddy Ray Bruce of McDonald, Beverly (Mark) McGary of Burgettstown and Brian Bruce of McDonald; as well as grandchildren, Heather Jericho, Brandon McGary and Wesley Bruce Jr., and many others, and great-grandchildren, Piper, Caleb, Ava and Skylar. She is also survived by her siblings, Lillie George of Oakdale and Sue Turner of Carnegie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Ernest Benard, Walter Benard, Josephine McGinnis, Darlene Ervin, James Bernard and William Bernard.

Visitation will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. Thursday, November 19, in Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc. at 314 Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057, 724-926-2800.

To better ensure the safety of the family, the funeral home asks that you comply with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and please wear a mask while in the building, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral Svc Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas-Little Funeral Svc Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
7246932800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved