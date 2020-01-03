On Friday, December 13, 2019, in Methodist Hospital, Dallas, Crystal Lynn Sikora Shiller was called to her eternal rest after a lengthy illness. She was born December 31, 1964, in Washington, a daughter of Theodore and the late Mildred Sikora. She lived in Texas (Dallas area) since 2002.

Crystal graduated from Trinity High School in 1982 and the Art Institute of Pittsburgh for fashion design. Her past employments included Rave and Equinox; her most recent job was with Air Ad Promotions in Dallas, where she was a top salesperson for 16 years.

Crystal will always be remembered as a "beautiful woman with a fun-loving personality." She remained an avid Steelers fan even though she lived in the middle of Cowboy country.

In addition to her father, Crystal is survived by her two sons, James and Michael (Amber) Sarasnick of Washington; three grandchildren, Bently, Jordon and Isabella Sarasnick of Washington; a stepgrandson, Jacob; brother Tom (Marilyn) Sikora; and sister Darlene (Fred) Pajak; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. She will also be missed by her special furry companion, Everly. Her favorite saying to her nieces and nephews was: "I'll give you a quarter if you say 'Aunt Crystal is beautiful.'"

A special note of appreciation goes out to her ex-husband, Neal, and her loving friends, Marty, Melanie and Janet for going above and beyond in her final days.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, at Holy Trinity National Catholic Church, 605 Hewitt Avenue, Washington, with Father Mark Swoger officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 PA-136, Eighty Four, PA 15330, or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.