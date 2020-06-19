Crystal Sue (Hartzell) Haywood
Mrs. Crystal Sue Hartzell Haywood, 62, L.P.N, of Clarksville, passed to be with the angels Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Rolling Meadows Nursing Home in Waynesburg, after a prolonged illness.

Crystal was born July 28, 1957. On October 15, 1976, she married James Haywood, who survives.

She is also survived by her stepfather, Charles (Carol) Leichliter; children Timothy Haywood, Michael (Tiffaney) Haywood and Tiffany (William III) Muhly; grandchildren Devin Haywood, Ethan Kiger, Kolten, Dayton and Summer Haywood, William IV, Madilyn and Emmit Muhly; aunts Audrey Sheller, Jean Mego, Linda Tharp; and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Emmett Hartzell; mother Bertha (Amos-Hartzell) Leichliter; and brother Ricky Hartzell.

A memorial service will be held at the Lion's Club Pavilion at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 21.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 19, 2020.
