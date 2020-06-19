Mrs. Crystal Sue Hartzell Haywood, 62, L.P.N, of Clarksville, passed to be with the angels Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Rolling Meadows Nursing Home in Waynesburg, after a prolonged illness.

Crystal was born July 28, 1957. On October 15, 1976, she married James Haywood, who survives.

She is also survived by her stepfather, Charles (Carol) Leichliter; children Timothy Haywood, Michael (Tiffaney) Haywood and Tiffany (William III) Muhly; grandchildren Devin Haywood, Ethan Kiger, Kolten, Dayton and Summer Haywood, William IV, Madilyn and Emmit Muhly; aunts Audrey Sheller, Jean Mego, Linda Tharp; and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Emmett Hartzell; mother Bertha (Amos-Hartzell) Leichliter; and brother Ricky Hartzell.

A memorial service will be held at the Lion's Club Pavilion at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 21.