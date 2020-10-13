Cynthia "Cindy" A. Bucenell, 71, of Marianna, died Monday, October 12, 2020, in her home, with her husband by her side. She was born June 16, 1949, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Katherine J. Davidson Pollock and John J. Pollock Jr.

She was a 1967 graduate of Bethlehem Center High School. She worked at Lang's clothing store in the Washington Mall for many years. She enjoyed gardening.

On June 1, 1968, she married Richard "Rick" Bucenell.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, Rick, of 52 years are her furbaby, Molly; and her aunt, Mimi.

Services will be private. A guest book may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to OSPTA hospice.