Cynthia A. Sanko Prediger, 72, of Souderton, formerly of Donora, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Charles Prediger, with whom she shared 50 years of marriage.

Born in Donora in 1948, she was a daughter of the late John and Marie Jackman Sanko.

Cynthia enjoyed gardening, interior design, and was an avid reader. She loved her pets, and most of all enjoyed spending time in Maui with her family.

Surviving Cynthia, in addition to her husband, Charles, is their daughter, Allison Prediger of Maui; her sister, Jackie Thomas (Dave) of Latrobe; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Cynthia's life is being planned and details will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Cynthia may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the Maui Humane Society.