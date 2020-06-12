Cynthia A. Sanko Prediger
Cynthia A. Sanko Prediger, 72, of Souderton, formerly of Donora, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Charles Prediger, with whom she shared 50 years of marriage.

Born in Donora in 1948, she was a daughter of the late John and Marie Jackman Sanko.

Cynthia enjoyed gardening, interior design, and was an avid reader. She loved her pets, and most of all enjoyed spending time in Maui with her family.

Surviving Cynthia, in addition to her husband, Charles, is their daughter, Allison Prediger of Maui; her sister, Jackie Thomas (Dave) of Latrobe; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Cynthia's life is being planned and details will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Cynthia may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the Maui Humane Society.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 11, 2020
Charlie and Allie
We are so sad on the loss of your most wonderful, fun loving wife and mom. We loved the times we all spent together with all the memories and laughter we shared about our families. She was so kind and loving to all especially our families.
Marcia Novel
Family
