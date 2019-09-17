Cynthia J. "Cindy" Schaude Buckley, 67, of Brentwood and Bethel Park, passed peacefully Sunday, September 15, 2019, in her home, after a courageous battle against cancer.

She was born September 22, 1951, to her loving parents, Mary Jane Walsh Schaude and the late William H. Schaude. Cindy shared the birthday of her beloved husband of 39 years, John H. "Buck" Buckley, so it was kismet from the very beginning.

Cindy was a 1969 graduate of Brentwood High School and a 1973 and 1975 graduate of California State Teachers College, where she earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in education.

Cindy's many interests included world travel, great jazz, good books and the music of Barbra Streisand, but her life's calling was the education of children. Throughout her 37 years as a kindergarten and first grade teacher in the Bethel Park School District, and subsequent 10 years serving on its school board, Cindy lived her personal mantra, "Once in my classroom, always in my heart." Her students knew that once Mrs. B. called them "Fred" they became her forever friends. She always insisted, "I never went to work! I was privileged to teach children." Cindy was both deeply honored and moved by the numerous awards she won for her teaching.

Cindy's dedication to the children of Bethel Park was exceeded only by her devotion to her family. She and John were blessed with three outstanding children, Bria Buckley-Throm of Bethel Park, J. Brian (Elyse) Buckley of Sewickley, and Asia Buckley (boyfriend Case) of Bethel Park, and were further blessed with four beautiful and adored grandchildren that loved their "GaGa," Charlotte and Chloe Throm and John and Claire Buckley. Cindy is also survived by her caring brothers, William (Bonnie) Schaude of Georgia and her twin, James (Holly) Schaude of Minnesota, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Cindy's family and dear friends will always treasure her caring heart and will never forget her kind nature, her strong spirit and the delightful sense of humor she maintained throughout her life.

Cindy's message to all those she leaves behind is, "Work hard to be kind to each person on this earth; everyone deserves kindness."

