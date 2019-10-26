Cynthia "Cindy" Marcin, 47, of Marianna, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital, with her loving family by her side.

Born February 18, 1972, she was a loving daughter of Lois and Philip Marcin; cherished sister to Jennifer Marcin and Amanda (Keith) Smith; loving aunt to Loren and Morgan Smith; dear niece to Babarba (David) Otter, Alice Henk, Cynthia Henk and Christopher (Roseanne) Marcin; loving cousin to Tracey, David and Jordan Henk, Holly and Christie Marcin.

Cindy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Emma and Henry Henk, and Philip and Elizabeth Marcin; and uncle Russ Henk.

Cindy was a caring person, which was shown even in her death as she was an organ donor who helped saved the lives of many. She was loved by many people, including her numerous caregivers, and will be missed by all.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. A service will be held at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place privately at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department, 330 Weaver Run Road, Washington, PA 15301.

