Cynthia "Cindi" Rae Tarr was born April 8, 1957, and entered her eternal rest Friday, May 25, 2018. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, April 25, in the Serenity Chapel of Washington Cemetery, with the Rev. Sue Petritis officiating.

Cindy was the daughter of the late Raymond C. Tarr and Geraldine Gordon Tarr and the granddaughter of Charles E. Tarr and Zoe Donel Tarr and James B. Gordon and Mabel Kline Gordon, all of Washington.

After graduating from James Madison High School in Vienna, Va., she attended Virginia Wesleyan College in Virginia Beach, Va. After many years of public service, Cindi retired as a contracting officer for the Executive Office of the President. She moved to the coastal town of Beaufort, N.C., where she enjoyed working in her gardens and traveling.

Cindi is survived by her sisters, Cherie L. Tarr-Ogland (Michael) of Summerville, S.C., and Zoe Lynn Tarr Custer (Charles) of Beaufort, N.C. She is also survived by nieces Amanda C. Swierczek of Morehead City, N.C., and Amber L. Custer of Beaufort; a great-nephew, George Lucas Belisario of Morehead City; aunt Dorothy Gray Tarr of Vancouver, Wash.; and several cousins and their families. She is also survived by her cat, Zuni.

A brother, Charles E. Tarr, preceded her in death.

Cindi was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Vienna Va.