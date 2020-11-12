D'Andrea Lynnae Smith, 28, of Washington, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in Albuquerque, N.M., upon impact, in an automobile accident, in which she was struck by an intoxicated driver.

She was born February 10, 1992, in Washington, the daughter of Andre and Lisa Smith of Washington.

D'Andrea was a 2010 graduate of Washington High School and attended California University of Pennsylvania, before enlisting in the United States Air Force in 2013.

She was currently serving as the Non-Commissioned Officer In Charge at the pharmacy at Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque, N.M., at the rank of Staff Sergeant.

In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, painting and binge watching Netflix. She was also a lover of all sports, both playing and watching, especially basketball and volleyball. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

On April 12, 2015, in Tucson, Ariz., she married the love of her life, Breana Bradley, who survives.

Surviving, in addition to her wife and parents, are two siblings with whom she shared her life, Brandon (Rachel Landock) Dixon of Pittsburgh and Paige Laci Smith of Washington.

Also surviving are three other siblings, Warren McIver Jr., Sherry'l and Erica Cornwell, all of Charlotte, N.C.; a nephew, Julian; several other nieces and nephews; her godmother, Susan Gilbert-Kiger; and her beloved dogs, Teddy and Chloe.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, in the Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 14. Inurnment will be private and full military honors will be afforded in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Andrew C. Piatt, director.