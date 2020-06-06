D. Blaine Clutter, 78, of Claysville, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, in his home, with his family.

He was born April 18, 1942, in Greene County, to Donald E. and Opal Mankey Clutter.

On February 4, 1962, he married Carmen Montine Gilbert.

Blaine was a 1960 graduate of West Greene High School and completed several years of education at Washington School of Drafting. He was employed by Sieg's Sporting Goods in Washington for more than 40 years. He was then employed by Coen Oil for five years.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Michael of Claysville and Tina of Waynesburg. He is also survived by his sister, Sharon (Jim) Pitchford of Ohio, and two sisters-in-law, Zenia Gilbert of Waynesburg and Carolyn Hixenbaugh of Claysville. Also surviving him is his best friend, Dennis Angott, who was always there for him and never let him down.

All services are private.