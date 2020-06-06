D. Blaine Clutter
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share D.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

D. Blaine Clutter, 78, of Claysville, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, in his home, with his family.

He was born April 18, 1942, in Greene County, to Donald E. and Opal Mankey Clutter.

On February 4, 1962, he married Carmen Montine Gilbert.

Blaine was a 1960 graduate of West Greene High School and completed several years of education at Washington School of Drafting. He was employed by Sieg's Sporting Goods in Washington for more than 40 years. He was then employed by Coen Oil for five years.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Michael of Claysville and Tina of Waynesburg. He is also survived by his sister, Sharon (Jim) Pitchford of Ohio, and two sisters-in-law, Zenia Gilbert of Waynesburg and Carolyn Hixenbaugh of Claysville. Also surviving him is his best friend, Dennis Angott, who was always there for him and never let him down.

All services are private.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved