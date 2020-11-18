1/1
D. Boyd Marsteller
1926 - 2020
D. Boyd Marsteller, 94, of Bentleyville, passed away Monday evening, November 16, 2020, at Cambridge Hillside, North Charleroi.

He was born August 16, 1926, in Hecla (South West), Westmoreland County, a son of the late George Frye and Edna Hails Marsteller.

He attended Bentleyville Schools and received his diploma in 2002.

Mr. Marsteller worked as a hoist operator for Bethlehem Steel and R. G. Johnston Shaft and Slope Construction Company in Washington. He also was a driver for the former Nicholl and Baker Trucking Company in Bentleyville and was a staff assistant at Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Bentleyville.

He was a life member of the First Presbyterian Church in Bentleyville and served as an elder and clerk of sessions.

A charter member of the Bentleyville Booster Club, Mr. Marsteller served on the board of directors for Caramel Park and was instrumental in establishing Caramel Park and the Carmel Festival.

He enjoyed sports and served as manager, coach and umpire for the Bentleyville Youth Baseball. In 1994, he was inducted into the Washington-Greene County Sports Hall of Fame.

He was a past member and president of the Bentleyville Lions, served as Boy Scout Master, served on the board of directors for Centerville Clinic and was a member of the F. & A.M. Lodge 237 in Beallsville.

Mr. Marsteller was also a member of the United Mine Workers of America Local 1634 in Waynesburg and represented the construction industry in negotiations, research and safety.

A veteran, he served with the U.S. Navy during World War II with the Amphibian Beach Battalion in the Aleutians Islands. He was a member and chaplain of American Legion Post 165, Bentleyville.

He wife, Marjorie A. Dague Marsteller, died February 29, 2004. They were married on January 5, 1947 in Bentleyville.

Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Cathy Marsteller of North Kingwood, Ohio, Jim and Gretta Marsteller of Avella and Bob and Sandra Marsteller of West Alexander; six grandchildren, Mandy Odak, Megan Marsteller, Ali Warco, Brent, Ian and Jordan Marsteller; 20 great-grandchildren; a sister, Maxine Kelley of Largo, Fla.; several nieces and nephews and his caretaker, Janet Gondak.

Deceased are three sisters, Mildred Weir, Thelma Morris and Ruth Sprague.

Friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 20, at the First Presbyterian Church, 812 Main Street, Bentleyville with the Rev. Andy Scott, officiating.

Interment will follow in Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora, with graveside military rites conducted by the American Legion Post 165 and the U.S. Navy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church.

Visit www.thompson-marodi.com to leave a condolence message, order flowers and share photos.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 18, 2020.
