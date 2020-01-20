D. Carey "Murf" Polan died Friday, January 17, 2020, in Southmont of Presbyterian Senior Care. Murf was born May 7, 1931, in Washington, a son of the late Duane C. Polan and C. Queedar Swihart Polan.

On August 22, 1953, he married Carolyn Polen Polan, who survives. Also surviving are daughters, Lenee (Mike) Giuliano of Edinburg and Christy (Ron) Black of Washington; four grandchildren, Jacquelyn (Aaron) Veydt, Jay (Rachel) Black, Christine (Chad) Green and Kellie Black; four great-grandchildren, Harper, Madeline, Alexandra and Penelope.

In 1958, Murf started the Washington County chapter of Youth for Christ/Campus Life. He spent 45 years discipling teens in local area high schools. He worked tirelessly through the years talking, listening and mentoring students and staff. He was well liked and had good rapport with students and adults alike.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Hummell & Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, PA 15301, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, in Central Assembly of God, 155 McGovern Road, Houston, PA 15342, with Pastor Kurt Jenkins officiating. Interment will follow in Woodruff Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to YFC/Campus Life, P.O. Box 403, Washington, PA 15301. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.