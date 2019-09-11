D. Daniel Davis, 25, of Waynesburg, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, September 7, 2019, as the result of injuries sustained as a passenger in an automobile accident in Franklin Township, Greene County.

He was born June 9, 1994, in Morgantown, W.Va., a son of Dan Davis and Lori J. Paletta-Davis of Waynesburg.

Daniel was a 2012 graduate of Waynesburg Central High School and attended Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C. In 2016, he graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in art administration from Waynesburg University.

Daniel was a member of Greene Valley Presbyterian Church in Carmichaels and was currently employed at Standard Ceramic Supply Company, Carnegie. Daniel loved the work and the people at Standard Ceramic and was especially grateful to the owner, Graham, for believing in him and giving him many opportunities. He enjoyed art and pottery work and spent every opportunity with local entrepreneur and artist Jennifer Adamson in Waynesburg.

Daniel enjoyed sports, especially football, which he played in middle school, high school and college. Daniel was a team player and leader and always appreciated the leadership his coaches provided in his development as a person. In addition, he enjoyed traveling and socializing with his friends.

Daniel was a kind and gentle young man. He was know as a light-hearted person who uplifted and encouraged many people. Daniel enjoyed life and was an animal lover. He was a percussionist in middle school and took African and steel drumming classes.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a brother, John-Glen Davis of Waynesburg; a half brother, Dale Davis (Julie) of Clendenin, W.Va.; two half sisters, Kimberly Haas (Buddy) of Sissonville, W.Va., and Jo Beth Keffer (Dustin) of Mount Sterling, Ohio; his maternal grandfather, John Paletta of Delvan, N.J.; his paternal grandfather, Glen Shamblin of Charleston; and several aunts, uncles, special cousins and many close and wonderful friends.

Deceased are his maternal grandmother, Helen Paletta; and his paternal grandparents, Doyle Davis and Nelle Shamblin.

Daniel also leaves behind his Labrador Retriever, Comet, his kitten, Rudnik, his rescue Labrador Retriever, Cashew, and his late cat, Winston.

Family and friends are welcome from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday in Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Route 88, Carmichaels. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 13, in Greene Valley Presbyterian Church, 104 East Greene Street, Carmichaels. with Pastor P. Keith Larson officiating. Interment will follow in Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the scholarship fund that will be established in Dan's memory at Waynesburg University.

