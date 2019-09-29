D. Kennedy "D.K." Phillips, 82, of Marysville, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill.

D.K. was born in Holbrook November 10, 1936, a son of the late William Bentley and Nellie S. Smith Phillips.

He was a retired driver's license processor for PennDOT in Harrisburg. He was an employee of the Shalonis Funeral Home. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran.

D.K. was a past grand chancellor and current grand treasurer of the Knights of Pythias for the State of Pennsylvania. He also held many other offices at the state level. He was a member and secretary for Buehler Lodge #269, Knights of Pythias, Marysville, for many years. He was also a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, Marysville, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 882, Marysville, and American Legion Post 340, Duncannon.

D.K. was an avid Steelers and Pirates Fan.

He was the widower of Elizabeth L. "Betty" Moyer Phillips.

D.K. is survived by a daughter, Mary E., wife of Jay Miskovish, of Donegal; three sons, Dwight K. Phillips of Nemacolin, William T. Phillips and his wife, Debbie, of Carmichaels, and Robert L. Phillips and his companion, Tammy Sowden, of Carmichaels; two stepdaughters, Donna Kennedy Douglas of Marysville and Patsy A. Kisner of Duncannon; and a stepson, Andrew L. Dorman of Marysville; also 20 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 29 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack V. Smith, John S. Phillips and James T. Phillips.

Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Tuesday, October 1, in Bethany United Methodist Church, Marysville, with Pastor Laura Kincaid officiating. Burial will be in Perry Heights Cemetery, Marysville. Arrangements are entrusted to Michael J. Shalonis Funeral Home, Marysville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 400 Lansvale Street, Marysville, PA 17053.