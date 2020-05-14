Dale E. Bloom, 74, of Rostraver Township, passed peacefully Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 55 years to Patricia Dudek Bloom; father of Jeffrey, his wife Suzann Bloom and Nathan Bloom; grandfather of Jessika Menon and Marina Bloom; and great-grandfather of Arjuna Menon.Dale served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was the former owner of Timber Tree Service. He enjoyed shooting pool in different leagues around the area.On Tuesday, May 12, Dale left the building. As per Dale's wishes, services are private. Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 North Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325, or www.stjo.org.Arrangements entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Uniontown. DeGusipe.com
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 14, 2020.