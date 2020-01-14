Dale Eugene Pomeroy, 87, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, January 12, 2020, in Washington.

Dale was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War and was past commander of American Legion Post 675 in Dayton. He retired from National Cash Register and was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman, creating wonderful memories for his beloved children.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Hoover Pomeroy of Dayton; his children, Janet Auge (the late Lester) of Fort Worth, Texas, Kimberly Veltri (Paul) of Orlando, Fla., Annette Cord, (Michael) of Washington and David Pomeroy (Constance) of Portsmouth, Va.; his grandchildren, Michelle Auge, Jaime Rearick (John), Carley Veltri (Anthony), Megan Veltri, Nichol Montgomery, Michelle Clark and David Clark (Adam Oppenheim); and his great-grandchildren, Santino, Lucia, Eliani, Dean, Grant and Elizabeth.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Allen and Charlotte M. Feverston Pomeroy, also of Dayton; a sister, Barbara (Robert) Flaherty of Lakeland, Fla.; spouse Charlotte Hiles Pomeroy Molloy of Ft. Myers, Fla.; and a son, Mark Allen Pomeroy of Dayton.

Premier Washington Health Center, Memory Care Unit 1 South and 3 East provided exceptional to Dale for the past four years.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., corner of Wilson and East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. A prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 17, in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church, Washington, with the Rev. Tom Lewandowski as celebrant. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township. Full military rites will be accorded by American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 and the U.S. Air Force.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.