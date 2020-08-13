Dale Huffman, 91, of Coal Center, died Monday, August 10, 2020. He was born Thursday, June 13, 1929, in Granville, a son of the late John Adam Huffman and the late Florence Walker Huffman.

Dale proudly served his country in the Army. He was a member of California American Legion JFK Post 377 and the National Association of Atomic Veterans.

He retired from California Borough, where he worked as the Street Department supervisor.

In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by two brothers, John "Jack" Huffman and Raymond Huffman.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Donna Lutes Huffman; three daughters, Lori Clancy and husband Kevin of California, Lisa Gillespie of California and Tami Allen of Morgantown, W.Va.; sister June Stankovitch of Mt. Tabor; brothers Donald "Skip" Huffman of California and Alfred "Ato" Huffman of Mt. Tabor. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Kadie Clancy (Chris Labuda), Kailyn Clancy, Annalise Gillespie, Aiden Gillespie, Madelyn Allen and Holly Allen; and two great-granddogs, Waffles and Whiskey.

Dale wished for his funeral services to be private and entrusted to the Mariscotti Funeral Home, Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.

To leave condolences for the family, visit marisottifuneralhome.com.