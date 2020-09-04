1/1
Dale Keith Pryor
1956 - 2020
Dale Keith Pryor, 64, of Washington, died Sunday, August 30, 2020, in his home.

He was born August 2, 1956, in Washington, a son of the late Walter D. and Anna Snedeker Pryor.

A graduate of McGuffey High School, he was a member of Lighthouse Community Church.

Mr. Pryor was co-owner/operator for D&W Bus Company, and was the owner/operator of Pryor's Auto Repair.

Dale enjoyed playing pool, snowmobiling and riding quads. He loved being with his family and friends, enjoying the time spent together, especially when there was shared laughter. Dale always looked for new adventures, no matter how big or small.

He was a lifetime member of South Franklin Volunteer Fire Department, and a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 22, and the Arms Club.

Surviving are a son, Ryan Pryor of Prosperity; a daughter, Melissa (Evan) Grusofski of Tacoma, Wash.; a stepbrother, Troy (Sue) Ward of Avella; three stepsisters, Dawn (Brian) Malik of Washington, Peggy (Michael) Drazich of Avella and Brenda (Jack) Kress of Washington; two grandchildren, Michael Pryor, who called Dale "Grandpap," and Indiana Grusofski, who called Dale "Grand Pryor"; his stepmother, Peggy Pryor of Washington; an uncle, Wayne Pryor of Michigan; and an aunt, Jane Engle of Hickory.

A gathering of friends will take place at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, September 5, in the South Franklin Community Park, 100 Municipality Road, Washington, PA 15301.

Due to state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services are private.

Arrangements are entrusted to the William G. Neal Funeral Home, Ltd., 295 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301, (724) 225-8122.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 4, 2020.
