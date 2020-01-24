Dane Benjamin Hone of Charleroi passed away January 5, 2020 due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Leander, Texas.

He was born December 7, 1974, and graduated with the Class of 1993.

He is survived by his parents, Paul and Nancy Poziviak; his wife, Marlo Hone; a daughter, Emma; two stepsons, Dylan and Arek Allen; his cousin, Steven Shields and wife Cristy and their children Benjamin, McKenna and Grant. In addition, his aunt, Deborah Veres; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ben and Agnes Veres and Andy and Margaret Poziviak. Dane had many friends in both Pennsylvania and his second home, Texas. He was a member of the Masons and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He served in the U.S. Army during the Afghanistan War and the 911 crisis. He was an active member of several motorcycle clubs. He will be sadly missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, February 2, at the Dunlevy Recreation Center. All friends and family are warmly invited in casual attire.