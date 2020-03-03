Daniel A. Birchok Sr., 73, of Pittsburgh, peacefully passed away Friday, February 28, 2020.

He was a son to the late Andrew Birchok and Mary Padala.

Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Anne Marie Birchok of 46 years; his three children, Daniel (Lori Roddy) Birchok Jr., Annie (Matt) Mulig and Jonathan (Julie) Birchok; nine grandchildren; and two siblings, Maryann Pennekamp and David Birchok.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Diabetes Association in Daniel's memory.

Funeral arranged by Beinhauer-Fryer, 430 Washington Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017, 412-221-3800, where visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. Funeral mass will take place 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at St. Simon and Jude Church, 1607 Greentree Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15220. Military honors will take place at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.

