Daniel B. Brock, 39, of Bentleyville, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Concordia Hospice of Washington – Donnell House following a brief illness.

He was born June 4, 1981, in Washington, a son of the late Harry Don Brock and Martha Joanne Winkleblech Brock.

Dan was a graduate of Bentworth High School and from 1999 to 2001 he attended Penn Commercial, where he received an Associate Degree in Computer Science. He later graduated from California University of Pennsylvania with a dual degree in English and liberal studies with a minor in journalism.

He was currently employed by Siemens Mobility in Homestead as a technical writer.

He was a member of Pigeon Creek Presbyterian Church, Eighty Four.

Dan is survived by his uncle, Leonard (Beverly) Winkleblech; his aunt, Shirley Bryant; several cousins; and beloved dog Grayson.

Deceased are his paternal grandparents, Harry and Lela Heplar Brock; and maternal grandparents Byron and Charlene Lusk Winkleblech.

At Dan's request, there will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pigeon Creek Presbyterian Church, 45 Church Road, Eighty Four, PA 15330, or to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330, www.washingtonpashelter.org.

To share memories and condolences with the family, visit www.thompson-marodi.com.

Arrangements in care of the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255.