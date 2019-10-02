Daniel David Wasik, 57, of Cecil, passed away peacefully after a year-long battle with lung cancer Sunday, September 29, 2019.

He was born October 17, 1961, a son of the late Alice and Stephen J. Wasik.

He was the beloved husband of Ronna J. Beaumont Wasik; loving father of Ronna M. (Michael) Fruscello and Alisandra Wasik; cherished grandfather of Kara, Geno and Stella Fruscello; dear brother of Stephen A. (Sandra) Wasik and James (Robin) Wasik; and loving son-in-law of Sandra Beaumont. Also surviving are many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Dan loved riding motorcycles, was a proud member of Christian Motorcycle Association (CMA) and founding president of the Redeemed Riders of Pittsburgh. Dan worked for Cecil Township Department of Public Works for over 25 years and was the foreman for the road department for the past 20 years. He enjoyed taking care of his animals and spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 6, in Calvary Church, 538 Hickory Grade Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017.

In lieu flowers, memorial contributions may be made directly to family in person or at http://www.gofundme.com/daniel-wasik-memorial-fund.

To view and sign the family's guest book, visit pittsburghcremation.com.