Daniel E. "Dan" Cottrill Sr., 74, of Washington, died Monday, February 17, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

He was born August 12, 1945, in Clarksburg, W.Va., a son of the late Daniel Owen Cottrill and Jean Lipscomb.

Daniel proudly served in the U.S. Air Force.

Mr. Cottrill was a member of the Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 of the American Legion, the Bears Club, Elks Club and the Arms Club.

Dan loved golfing, hunting and fishing, and he enjoyed the computer, reading the newspaper and doing puzzles.

Surviving are his wife and life partner of 20 years, Brenda; five children, Tim Cottrill of Crawfordsville, Ind., Daniel E. (Jamie) Cottrill Jr. of Dallas, Ga., Heidi (Bobby) Jenkins of Lost Creek, W.Va., Matthew (Bobbie) Cheek of Beckley, W.Va., and Mary (Alicia) Cheek of Washington; a sister, Patty (Kendall) Wilson of Thompson, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two special friends, Martha Seaman and Jack Jones; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 1 to 6 p.m., the time of service, Friday, February 21, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Military rites will be accorded at the funeral home, just prior to the 6 p.m. service, by Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 of the American Legion.

