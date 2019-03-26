Daniel Edward Mikuta, 65, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 22, 2019, in his home in Pittsburgh.

He was born April 7, 1953 in Washington, the son of the late Stanley R. and Marjorie Lawrence Mikuta.

Dan graduated from Canon-McMillan High School in 1971. He earned his bachelor of science degree in biology at Clarion University, and then graduated from Washington Hospital School of Nursing. He later continued his education at Washington Hospital School of Anesthesia, becoming a licensed Nurse Anesthetist.

Mr. Mikuta was Christian and enjoyed listening to WORD FM and reading the Bible.

He enjoyed listening to music, photography, fishing and hunting, having harvested his first buck this past deer season, and raising chickens, pheasant, quail and canaries.

He was a passionate Pittsburgh Penguins, Steelers and Pirates fan who enjoyed hangin' out with nieces and nephews who lovingly knew him as "Bumble Dan." He also enjoyed spending time with his dog "Vinnie" and his many friends.

At one time in his life, he owned his own flower shop in Blawnox.

Dan was employed as a Nurse Anesthetist by Forbes Regional Hospital for 11 years, and formerly by UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Surviving are his three sisters, Kathryn Hess of Washington, Becky (John) Coulter of Avella and Jane Mikuta of Washington; and his brother, Lawrence (Sandra) Mikuta of Stockton, N.J. Also surviving are an uncle, John (Lee) Mikuta of St. Simons, Ga.; seven nieces and nephews; and many cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Beth Mikuta, during infancy.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Mario L. DeAngelo Funeral Home, 194 East College Street, Canonsburg. Additional visitation will be held in the funeral home from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 27. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor Steve Parkhill officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, 412-623-4700 or at hillman.UPMC.com.

A tribute wall is available at www.deangelocare.com.