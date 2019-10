Daniel J. Fisher, 27, of Dilliner, died unexpectedly Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in his home.

The family is inviting friends to join with them in a committal service at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, October 31, in Fairview Cemetery in Taylortown, Dilliner.

Arrangements in the care of Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion.

