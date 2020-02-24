Daniel Kenneth "Danny" Miller, 60, of Washington, died Saturday, February 22, 2020, in Premier Health Center, Washington, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was born December 18, 1959, in Washington, a son of John C. Miller Sr., of Washington and the late Romaine E. Burns Miller.

Mr. Miller graduated from McGuffey High School and earned diplomas in air conditioning/refrigeration and electrical systems. Self employed, he was a very talented electrician and heating/air conditioning repairman.

Mr. Miller loved hunting, fishing and gardening and enjoyed spending time with friends, family and especially his companion, Karen. He also enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins with his close friends, Chuck and John.

Deceased is his longtime companion, Karen Simpson, who died December 15, 2019.

Surviving are six siblings, Shirley (John) Ankrom of Claysville, John C. (Laurie) Miller Jr., J.W. (Betty) Miller, Jim (Lori) Miller, Charlotte Talpas and Gary (Rose) Miller, all of Washington; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; and close friends Chuck and John.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 27, with the Rev. Joseph DiDonato officiating. Burial will follow in West Alexander Cemetery.

