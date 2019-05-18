Daniel Kowalo Sr., 72, of Cecil, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, in South Hills Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.

He was born February 12, 1947, in Montour, Cecil Township, a son of the late John and Yolonda Shimon Kowalo.

He proudly served as a U.S. Marine sergeant in Vietnam and was a helicopter gunner.

He was a member of St. Mary Parish, Cecil, United Mine Workers of America, Canonsburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191 and Free and Accepted Masons. He enjoyed shopping, dancing, listening to Elvis and spending time with family and his pets, Molly Sue and Toby.

He was a Cecil Township Police officer for 12 years, then an arbitrator for United Mine Workers of America and a labor organizer for the United Mine Workers of America and Amalgamated Textile Workers.

Surviving are two sons, Daniel (Lisa Isenhour) Kowalo of Muse and John (Barbara) Kowalo of Jacksonville, Fla.; daughter Yolonda (Ron Sr.) Marsden of Mexico, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Kayla (Adam Hoffman) Kowalo of Cecil, Krissy (CJ) Thompson of Cecil, Tia Kowalo of Canonsburg, John "JJ" Kowalo Jr. of Jacksonville and Ron Jr. and Olivia Marsden of Mexico, N.Y.; great-granddaughter Charlotte Thompson of Cecil; brother John (Geraldine) Kowalo of Scott Township; sister Dolores Kowalo of Cecil; and two sisters-in-law, Donna Kowalo and Althea Kowalo.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Nick and Fred Kowalo, and a sister in infancy, Joann Kowalo.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 19, in Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Route 50, Cecil, where a blessing service will be held at 8 p.m. Inurnment will be held at a later date in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.