1/1
Daniel Lopez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Daniel Lopez, 90, of Washington, died Saturday, September 19, 2020, in the Concordia Hospice of Washington, Donnell House.

He was born September 9, 1930, in Beaver Falls, a son of the late Saturnino "Samuel" and Marie Imbrinoni Lopez.

Mr. Lopez was a 1948 graduate of Beaver Falls High School and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving in the U.S. Army.

He was a hard-working family man who loved God and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He cherished family vacations at the beach with his children and grandchildren. He also loved working in his big yard and loved playing sports with his children and grandchildren.

On June 1, 1957, he married Catherine "Kate" McGrogan in Aliquippa. Mrs. Lopez survives.

Also surviving are five sons, Daniel (Loretta) Lopez of Keyser, W.Va., James (Aline) Lopez of Port Credit, Ont., Canada and St. Augustine, Fla., Robert (Mary Beth) Lopez of Washington, John (Teena) Lopez of Aiken, S.C., and Stephen (Debbie) Lopez of Claysville; a daughter, Catherine (Tim) McNurlen of Washington; a brother, David Lopez of Monaca; 14 grandchildren, Daniel (Kristie) Lopez, Jessica (Matt) Lilly, Andrew (Amber) Lopez, Michael (Katie) Lopez, Catherine (Michael) Ladd, Rebecca, Alexis and Jenna Lopez, Melanie (Ben) Barnes, Lauren McNurlen, Colleen (Danny) DiCola, Anna Marie (Zach) Oberlander, Matthew (Jake Sacco) Lopez and Marissa Lopez; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Deceased are a son, Peter Joseph Lopez; two brothers, John and Joseph Lopez; and a sister, Frances Lopez.

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Concordia Hospice of Washington, Donnell House, at www.wccf.net.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com. Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor, and Dr. Lawrence K. Donovan, director.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved