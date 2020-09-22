Daniel Lopez, 90, of Washington, died Saturday, September 19, 2020, in the Concordia Hospice of Washington, Donnell House.

He was born September 9, 1930, in Beaver Falls, a son of the late Saturnino "Samuel" and Marie Imbrinoni Lopez.

Mr. Lopez was a 1948 graduate of Beaver Falls High School and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving in the U.S. Army.

He was a hard-working family man who loved God and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He cherished family vacations at the beach with his children and grandchildren. He also loved working in his big yard and loved playing sports with his children and grandchildren.

On June 1, 1957, he married Catherine "Kate" McGrogan in Aliquippa. Mrs. Lopez survives.

Also surviving are five sons, Daniel (Loretta) Lopez of Keyser, W.Va., James (Aline) Lopez of Port Credit, Ont., Canada and St. Augustine, Fla., Robert (Mary Beth) Lopez of Washington, John (Teena) Lopez of Aiken, S.C., and Stephen (Debbie) Lopez of Claysville; a daughter, Catherine (Tim) McNurlen of Washington; a brother, David Lopez of Monaca; 14 grandchildren, Daniel (Kristie) Lopez, Jessica (Matt) Lilly, Andrew (Amber) Lopez, Michael (Katie) Lopez, Catherine (Michael) Ladd, Rebecca, Alexis and Jenna Lopez, Melanie (Ben) Barnes, Lauren McNurlen, Colleen (Danny) DiCola, Anna Marie (Zach) Oberlander, Matthew (Jake Sacco) Lopez and Marissa Lopez; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Deceased are a son, Peter Joseph Lopez; two brothers, John and Joseph Lopez; and a sister, Frances Lopez.

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Concordia Hospice of Washington, Donnell House, at www.wccf.net.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com. Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor, and Dr. Lawrence K. Donovan, director.