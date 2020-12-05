Daniel M. Hugus, 78, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020.

He was the beloved husband and best friend of Jean Hugus; father of David, Lauren and the late Julie. He is also survived by Sam, Jamie, John, Missy, Charles, Polly and the late Bill, and many extended family members and friends.

He was the strongest, most humble man we knew. Above all else, Dan was a good guy.

Memorial donations in Dan's memory may be made to Tidewell Hospice at www.tidewellfoundation.org.

Condolences and memories to the family may be shared at www.rtsfunerals.com.