Daniel M. Maloney
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel M. Maloney, 59, of Wampum, died unexpectedly Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in his residence.He was born June 17, 1960, in Washington, a son of the late John "Jack" Martin and Mary Louise Ries Maloney.Dan worked as a transportation security officer for the Department of Homeland Security at the Pittsburgh Airport. He enjoyed camping, landscaping and woodworking. His most cherished time was spent with family.Survivors include his wife, Jolene Kirkwood Morgan; stepdaughter Mackenzie Morgan; siblings Patrick M. Maloney and Susan M. (Scott) Ward, both of Washington; sister-in-law Judy Maloney of South Dakota; nephew Anthony (fiance Beverly) Sandulli; and two nieces, Marissa and Laura Maloney. He also leaves behind his two dogs, Remi and Odin.He was preceded in death by siblings Margaret Ann Maloney, Mary Kathryn Sandulli and Michael F. Maloney.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to the humane society of the donor's choice.Arrangements are entrusted to the Marshall Funeral Home, Wampum.Condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home Inc
341 Main St.
Wampum, PA 16157
7247521545
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved