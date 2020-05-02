Daniel M. Maloney, 59, of Wampum, died unexpectedly Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in his residence.He was born June 17, 1960, in Washington, a son of the late John "Jack" Martin and Mary Louise Ries Maloney.Dan worked as a transportation security officer for the Department of Homeland Security at the Pittsburgh Airport. He enjoyed camping, landscaping and woodworking. His most cherished time was spent with family.Survivors include his wife, Jolene Kirkwood Morgan; stepdaughter Mackenzie Morgan; siblings Patrick M. Maloney and Susan M. (Scott) Ward, both of Washington; sister-in-law Judy Maloney of South Dakota; nephew Anthony (fiance Beverly) Sandulli; and two nieces, Marissa and Laura Maloney. He also leaves behind his two dogs, Remi and Odin.He was preceded in death by siblings Margaret Ann Maloney, Mary Kathryn Sandulli and Michael F. Maloney.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to the humane society of the donor's choice.Arrangements are entrusted to the Marshall Funeral Home, Wampum.Condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 2, 2020.