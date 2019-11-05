Daniel R. Heinz, 47, of Belle Vernon, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019.

He was a son of the late Robert Heinz Sr. and Patricia Pistorius Heinz, who survives and resides in Scenery Hill.

He was born March 12, 1972, in Pittsburgh. A resident of Belle Vernon for the past 24 years, Daniel was a former member of the Rostraver Central Fire Department and a scoutmaster for the Yukon Boy Scouts.

A U.S. Army peacetime veteran, Daniel had been employed by Comcast for the past 20 years as a project coordinator supervisor. Dan, along with his wife, were the owners of Hey Juicy in North Belle Vernon.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Kathy Ambler Heinz; a son, Devin Heinz; a sister, Elaine Heinz of Bentleyville; three brothers and a sister in-law, David and Marcie Heinz of Kentucky, Steven Heinz of Eighty Four and Robert J. Heinz (Christy) of Scenery Hill; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, LuAnn and Tim Hart of Elizabeth; nieces and nephews Brittany (Sebastian) Dudeck, T.J. (Kayla) Hart, Robert Heinz, Christopher (Jen) Heinz, Kristen Heinz and Lindsay Heinz; three great-nephews and a great-niece; and his buddies, Copper and Rex.

Friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 700 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 7, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Sandy Fitzgibbons officiating.