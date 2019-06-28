Daniel T. Spinda, 72, of Bethel Park, formerly of Bentleyville, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, with his wife by his side.

Dan was born June 24, 1947, in Pittsburgh, to the late John and Helen Spinda.

On November 5, 1977, he married Judith Josephites Spinda, who survives.

He is also survived by three children, Wesley Armstrong (Lisa) of Belle Vernon, Wendy Yantek (Dave) of Bethel Park and Daniel P. Spinda (Julie) of Bethel Park, and eight grandchildren, Benjamin, Jared and Allyson Yantek, Danilo, Ashriya and Leilani Spinda and Kenneth and Nina Jesko. Also surviving are a brother, David Spinda (Donna), and several nieces and a nephew.

A brother, John Spinda, is deceased.

A 1965 graduate of Carnegie High School, Dan was a member of the football and wrestling teams and continued his education at Waynesburg College, where he had a scholarship for football and wrestling.

Dan served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 to 1970, and he was an intelligence specialist with the Military Assistance Command in Vietnam for 18 months, based in the Binh Dinh Province.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a coach for Bentworth Youth Football League. He enjoyed gardening and traveling with his wife, especially to Jamaica.

He was employed by CONSOL Energy, Eighty Four Mining, until his retirement in 2006. He attended First Presbyterian Church in Bentleyville and was known for his unmatched sense of humor.

Friends and family will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 30, in Beinhauer-Connell Funeral Home, 5120 West Library Avenue, Bethel Park, 412-835-7940. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans or Washington City Mission.

