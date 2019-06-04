Danny E. Melone, 69, of Canonsburg, died Friday, May 31, 2019, in UPMC-Presbyterian hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born April 26, 1950, in Canonsburg, a son of the late William R. Melone and Geraldine Daley Melone Ritter.

Mr. Melone was a 1968 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School.

He had worked for Bucyrus and Caterpillar, retiring in 2013.

Danny was a former youth coach in baseball, wrestling and football. He also enjoyed cars, computers and sports.

Mr. Melone was a member of American Legion Post 902 in Houston.

Surviving are his companion of more than 40 years, Rose VanDerLee; five children, Stacey Wise (Kevin) and Danielle Melone, both of Washington, Danny VanDerLee and Jacquelyn J. Melone (Timmy Hasselou), both of Canonsburg, and Connie Melone (Jason Lindsey) of Houston; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers; two sisters; and several nieces and nephews.

A daughter, Stephanie Melone, is deceased.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342. Services will be private.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Danny's name to the funeral home.

